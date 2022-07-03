Watch Now
Second person in one day drowns in water off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

Posted at 7:48 PM, Jul 03, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A second person drowned in Virginia Beach off Shore Drive on Sunday.

Officials say they responded to a call around 4:10 p.m., in the 3400 block of Shore Drive.

Two reports were called into the Emergency Communications (ECCS) of a man struggling in the water.

VBPD again enlisted the help of the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD), Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS), and the Coast Guard to conduct a comprehensive search in the area the man was last seen.

Around 5 p.m., a man was found dead.

The man drowned close to where a 12-year-old boy drowned earlier Sunday morning. The drownings were not related.

News 3 is working to learn more about both drownings and will provide updates on this story.

