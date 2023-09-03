Watch Now
Coast Guard suspends search for missing man, dog in Manteo

Scott Johnson and his dog are missing
Posted at 3:12 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 15:12:11-04

MANTEO, N.C. — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for 47-year-old Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter after beginning their search on Thursday.

The Coast Guard began their search for Johnson and his dog, Baxter, after a Dare County dispatcher reported Johnson was last seen by a neighbor on August 22, and detectives located his truck and trailer at a local boat ramp.

Following the report, watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector North Carolina analyzed drift patterns and interviewed family members and friends, as well as worked with local authorities, to assist in search efforts, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard crews conducted search patterns off the coast of Manteo that covered approximately 1,168 square miles over the course of seven hours.

Johnson said he was planning to take his 23-foot sport fisher out to troubleshoot a maintenance issue he was having but it is not known where he was going or for how long, according to the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson's whereabouts are urged to contact local law enforcement.

