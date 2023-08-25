Watch Now
News

Actions

Coast Guard warns of rise in charter boat safety violations

Coast Guard
Coast Guard 2
Boaters
Posted at 7:16 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 19:19:51-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - There has been an uptick of safety violations surrounding charter boats in Hampton Roads, according to the Coast Guard.

“The Coast Guard's ultimate goal is to make sure that when people are operating on the water, particularly when they are paying to be on board a vessel, that they are boarding a vessel that is safe for them to be on,” said Lt. Joe Bannon.

Bannon said they recently did an operation near Virginia Beach. He said they stopped seven boats and found seven safety violations. He said most of them revolved around passenger for hire boats.

boat on water

News

Virginia experts demonstrate best practices during National Safe Boating Week

Angela Bohon
12:38 PM, May 23, 2023

Virginia experts demonstrate best practices during National Safe Boating Week

Bannon also said typically the person who signs the rental agreement assumes all responsibility for safety regulations and could be held liable if something were to go wrong.

Lt. Alex Gagne explained to News 3 how you can protect yourself.

“If you’re taking a charter, you want to make sure that licensed operator has a Coast Guard credential," said Gagne. "It looks like a small passport book, a red passport book essentially, and ask those basic questions of if they have enough life jackets on board."

Gagne said there are consequences for violating safety regulations to include fines and even having your captain license suspended.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV