Virginia experts demonstrate best practices during National Safe Boating Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — National Safe Boating Week is May 20 - 26, and several agencies are sending out public service announcements to help keep everyone safe.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is reminding boaters that a good day on the water can turn tragic in seconds.

As we approach summertime, it’s a good time to make sure you have U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets. There should be one for every person on the boat.

DWR Major Ryan Shuler stated, “As the law enforcement division of the primary boating agency of the Commonwealth, we strive to promote a safe environment for everyone that enjoys recreating on the water. To be as effective as possible, we need your help. Please check your safety equipment at the dock, tell someone when to expect you back, make sure your vessel is seaworthy, and always designate an operator if there is alcohol aboard.”

Here are some of the main safety tips DWR wants to stress:



Life jackets : Everyone onboard should wear one

: Everyone onboard should wear one Plan : Always let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return

: Always let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return Education : Boat operators should take a safety course

: Boat operators should take a safety course Weather: Weather conditions and a marine forecast can be found on the National Weather Service website

A News 3 crew will be doing a boat ride-along today with DWR and will update this story with more information.