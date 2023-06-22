Coastal Edge Shoot the Pier surf competition postponed due to weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coastal Edge Shoot the Pier surf competition has been postponed to Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 due to weather concerns.

The competition was scheduled to take place at the Oceanfront the same weekend of the BEACH IT! festival.

"The safety and well-being of our participants, volunteers and staff members are of utmost importance to us, and we believe this change is necessary to ensure a secure, safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved," Coastal Edge said in a statement.

Coastal Edge says the current forecast is unfavorable for a solid beach and surf weekend, and all entries from the original weekend will roll over to the postponed date.

The BEACH IT! festival is expected to continue as scheduled.

