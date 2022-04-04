College Beach Weekend expected to return to Oceanfront this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - College Beach Weekend is expected to return to the Oceanfront this upcoming weekend, City Manager Patrick Duhaney told city council members.

The gathering of college students along with events at the Sports Center will lead to a very busy weekend with heavy traffic expected, according to the city.

About 30,000 college students are expected at the Oceanfront, the city said, putting it on par with the 2018 College Beach Weekend.

College Beach Weekend is generally held in late April, but city staff noticed chatter on social media. The city quickly developed a plan to deal with all of the crowds, including increased police presence.

Violence in 2018 led to the creation of the Something in the Water Festival. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Pharrell elected not to move forward with the festival this year, citing toxic energy in city leadership.

"While most of our visitors are well-behaved, the City and the Virginia Beach Police Department are stepping up communications to ensure there is no misunderstanding about our intent to maintain order and continue to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for all," the city said in a newly created website.

