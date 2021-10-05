VB City Manager explains 'immense disappointment' to idea SITW may not happen; Pharrell responds saying city run by 'toxic energy'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Something in the Water may not return in 2022.

In a letter to Virginia Beach's City Manager Patrick Duhaney, Pharrell Williams, the festival's creator and a Virginia Beach native, states that the city has been run by "toxic energy" for far too long.

Pharrell's letter was in response to Duhaney's letter that expressed his disappointment of learning that SITW 2022 may not happen.

The city manager's letter asked to meet with Pharrell and festival leaders before making the final decision to cancel SITW.

In response, Pharrell writes how he wishes Virginia Beach leaders had the same energy when his relative, Donovon Lynch, was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach officer on March 26, as they do for possibly losing the festival.

“I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life,” he writes.

Pharrell states that the city is run by toxic energy and says the same toxic energy has changed the narrative several times around Lynch's death and the mass shooting at Building 2.

He writes he does not have a problem with the city but believes that Virginia Beach does not value his proposed solutions.