Colonial Pipeline restarts gas delivery to Norfolk market; All East Coast markets expected to have service by Noon

NORFOLK, Va. - The Colonial Pipeline company posted an update Thursday morning stating all of their markets should receive product by mid-day May 13 after the cyberattack that happened last week.

They added that on the map below, all green lines indicate markets that have already become operational, meaning product delivery has commenced and Norfolk/Richmond are a green line.

Colonial Pipeline said the blue lines indicate markets that should be operational by mid-day and those are more western/northern areas.

Colonial added, "This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of the many Colonial team members across the pipeline who worked safely and tirelessly through the night to get our lines up and running. We are grateful for their dedicated service and professionalism during these extraordinary times."

Colonial Pipeline Map posted on Thursday morning

On Tuesday AAA Tidewater also sent an update stating that gas prices have increased 17 cents since last week. The average current price as of Thursday morning is $2.91.

AAA reports, from the time the pipeline was taken offline on Friday until Thursday morning, the national gas price average increased six cents. That pushed the average to $3 per gallon this week which was the highest average since October 2014. The national average is likely to continue to see fluctuation in the coming days and states where prices have spiked will see some relief as the pipeline becomes fully operational, AAA said.

For motorists traveling through the south and southeast this weekend, AAA offers these tips:

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model.

Plan ahead – bring groceries and other necessities with you to reduce making trips while you’re at your destination.

Fill up before getting to your destination. Use the AAA Mobile app to locate gas stations and call ahead to see if they have fuel.

Avoid driving during high-traffic times of day.

Pack lightly. Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car and don’t use your roof rack or a special cargo carrier. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.

Don’t travel with a container carrying extra fuel in your car.

If you’re already on the road and will be traveling throughout the south/southeast coast:

Use the AAA Mobile app to locate gas stations and call ahead to see if they have fuel.

Have a Plan B in case you need to stay longer or can only make it part of the way home (find a stopping point). Use the AAA Mobile app to find hotels along your route and call ahead to check availability.

Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.

