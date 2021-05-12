Watch
Colonial Pipeline resumes operations after cyberattack causes local gasoline supply disruptions, panic buying

Mark Lennihan/AP
Traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial Pipeline Company in Linden, N.J. on Sept. 8, 2008. Oil prices rose above $108 a barrel Wednesday, sept. 24, 2008 as investors waited for details of a proposed $700 billion plan to buy bad mortgage debt and stabilize the U.S. financial system. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted at 5:43 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 17:59:58-04

The Colonial Pipeline restarted operations around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the company announced.

The pipeline, which is the primary source of fuel for the East Coast, was subject to a cybersecurity attack on May 7.

As a result of the disruptions, many customers in Virginia and North Carolina have reported waiting in long lines to get gas due to panic buying.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency in Virginia on Tuesday due to the disruptions. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency in North Carolina on Monday.

After this restart, the company says it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. It says it will move as much gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

As part of the startup process, Colonial says it will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all federal pipeline safety requirements.

