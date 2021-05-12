Colonial Pipeline resumes operations after cyberattack causes local gasoline supply disruptions, panic buying

The Colonial Pipeline restarted operations around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the company announced.

The pipeline, which is the primary source of fuel for the East Coast, was subject to a cybersecurity attack on May 7.

As a result of the disruptions, many customers in Virginia and North Carolina have reported waiting in long lines to get gas due to panic buying.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency in Virginia on Tuesday due to the disruptions. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency in North Carolina on Monday.

After this restart, the company says it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. It says it will move as much gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

As part of the startup process, Colonial says it will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all federal pipeline safety requirements.

We just got off the phone with #ColonialPipeline CEO. They are restarting pipeline operations today at ~5pm. More soon. — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) May 12, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.