Colonial Williamsburg remembers fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Memorial Day is all about remembering our fallen soldiers. Colonial Williamsburg remembered those servicemen and women today at their Salute to the Fallen performance.

"I’m currently stationed at Lemoore. I came out for some training and wanted to see the historic sites," Nate Crask said, a current serviceman serving in the military.

Nate Crask is currently serving in the military. He says for him, he takes the day is to pay homage.

"It gives me a time to look back and think about the people who have come before me. Those that didn’t make it. Those that won’t make it," Crask said.

The performance is the closing ceremony for Memorial day at Colonial Williamsburg.

"It’s important for us to remember those who gave their lives for the ideals we celebrate at Colonial Williamsburg," Bill Schermerhorn said, the director of creative events at Colonial Williamsburg.

Mike Sammon is a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force. He and his family are on vacation and visiting Williamsburg.

"Taking a moment to stop and pause and honor those that did give for this country or serve for this country," Sammon said.

Don Beck, a Williamsburg resident visited the historic site to remember the fallen soldiers.

"I served in Vietnam. I'm hoping that the country stops and thinks of what other people, the military has done for the country," Beck said.

The director of events at Colonial Williamsburg says it’s a special day to remember those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.

"We’re asking people to pause and reflect on what the day means," Schermerhorn said.

