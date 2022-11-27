Commercial armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk, police investigate

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk police department is investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven around 12:03 p.m.

The 7-Eleven is located in the 800 block of W. Washington Street. That is close to 1st Avenue.

According to the release, the suspect walked into the store wearing a mask, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money.

Suffolk police tell News 3 that the suspect proceeded to take an unknown amount of money and quickly fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information leading to this incident is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

