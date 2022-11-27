Watch Now
News

Actions

Commercial armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk, police investigate

Suffolk Police vehicle 2020.JPG
News 3
Suffolk Police vehicle
Suffolk Police vehicle 2020.JPG
Posted at 1:34 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 13:34:38-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk police department is investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven around 12:03 p.m.

The 7-Eleven is located in the 800 block of W. Washington Street. That is close to 1st Avenue.

According to the release, the suspect walked into the store wearing a mask, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money.

Suffolk police tell News 3 that the suspect proceeded to take an unknown amount of money and quickly fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information leading to this incident is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: Hundreds come out for breast cancer awareness