Commission for Virginia Beach Mass Shooting to meet, discuss issues

RICHMOND, Va. – Wednesday morning the Commission for the May 31, 2019 Virginia Beach Mass Shooting is meeting to discuss several issues in Richmond. The agenda calls for preliminary recommendations adopted by the Commission on May 25, 2022.

It states they plan to review and adopt a new electronic meeting policy along with discussions about a laptop matter.

There is also a designated time for public comment.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

News 3 previously reported that Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Fowler claims she has a laptop allegedly belonging to 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooter, DeWayne Craddock. So far, that laptop has not been turned in to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Fowler said this laptop was placed in her hands by Beth Mann, a former city employee who according to Fowler was fired for statements made about the 2019 mass shooting. But questions remain about whether the laptop actually belonged to the municipal center gunman, or whether it contains evidence related to the shooting.

"I did see his pictures that he took," Fowler told News 3's Kelsey Jones. "I did see a couple of gun pictures and other pictures."

Fowler said Mann sent her an email last weekend after Mann found the laptop at the gunman's condo in November. Fowler said Mann was there with one of the shooting victims' sisters, who sued the gunman's estate and won, giving the victim’s sister access to Craddock's property.

Mann said they found multiple electronics in the home, including the laptop.

"She brought it to me and said she didn't feel comfortable having it. She wanted it to be public because she didn't want anything buried or hidden," said Fowler.

In 2019, Craddock entered the Virginia Beach Municipal center and opened fire, killing 12 people and injuring 4 others. After several investigations, no clear motive has been determined, but many claimed a hostile work environment played a role.

"Everyone is still so heightened after the mass shooting, and it's just because there's not a lot of transparency...if they can get some transparency, it would help the healing," said Fowler.

"I don't know how you miss a laptop, it just seems like a hard item to miss so that's why the search is so important to know more about," Fowler said when asked if she thought the FBI or police missed any prominent information.

But according to the investigation, Virginia Beach police did search for digital evidence from Craddock— collecting data, hard drives, and his city computer.

Fowler said, as of January 2nd, she still has the laptop and hasn't turned it over to any law enforcement agency.

"I think it needs to go higher and since I'm a state official," she said. "I'm thinking that I would need to bring it to state police, I need to talk to my attorney."

Virginia Beach police told News 3 they just learned about this laptop at the beginning of the year after Fowler put out a press release to the media saying she had it and news organizations started asking questions.

The FBI said it's now aware of this situation, but they no longer play a role in this case.

This comes as some of the victim’s family members have expressed concern over the way the authorities have handled this entire investigation.

The 12 names of those shot and killed on May 31, 2019, were read aloud Tuesday in front of the municipal center’s Building 2 where the horror played out.

Several devastated family members of the victims are calling themselves 5/31 Families United as they call for transparency and demand answers about the shooting.

Sarah Gayle Leonard’s mother Mary Lou Gayle was murdered that day at work. She was a city employee for 24 years. Gayle Leonard said her mother warned supervisors about the shooter’s odd behavior a year beforehand.

“She never had anything negative to say,” said Gayle Leonard. “For her to express concern repeatedly that fell on deaf ears, and now for that record to be completely missing is very concerning.”

Three and a half years after the massacre, Gayle Leonard said her family is still in pain and is suffering.

My heart and my brain have been broken by what has transpired,” she said. “Every day when I come home from work, I cry because I’m used to calling my mom at that time. No part of it is healed. No part of it can heal because we know the truth hasn’t even been told.”

Those families are now calling on the city and demanding justice and support, including mental health resources and insurance benefits. They say they’ve only known fragments of what happened that day.

“In the years since her untimely death and preventable death, her 24 years of service has not offered her grieving and distraught family any answers of accountability," said Matt Gayle of his mother Mary Lou. "Instead, we’ve been met with manipulation and lies."

Denise Smallwood lost her twin brother Joshua O. Hardy.

“We have been stepped on; stepped across; ignored; pushed to the side; disrespected; lied to; deceived; tortured and just totally forgotten,” Smallwood said. “It is time for justice.”

Jason Nixon is leading the fight. He said his family was denied medical benefits after his wife Kate, a city engineer and mother to their three young girls, was killed.

"You know what their (city) response was? Kate did not technically retire from the City of Virginia Beach, so they couldn’t give me medical, dental, and eye insurance,” said Nixon. “What a slap in the face that was to me and my family, my girls.”

Former Lt. governor and lawyer Justin Fairfax said he’s retained five of the families to represent so far - the families of Kate Nixon; Mary Lou Gayle; LaQuita Brown; Joshua O. Hardy; and Missy Langer.

Fairfax said now is the time the city should reimburse them for mental health treatment and other costs the families have shouldered from the lingering pain.

“For three and a half years, these families had to fight on their own,” he said. “They no longer have to fight on their own. We are all in this together. I do not want one more year to go by without justice for these families.”

The city responded late Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, the city said they’ve been transparent with the internal investigation, worked with the FBI to review evidence, and provided support, including a combined $1.5 million in workers' compensation benefits.

The city spokesperson Tiffany Russell sent this statement:

The horrific events of May 31, 2019 left an indelible scar on everyone affiliated with the City of Virginia Beach, especially the families of those who died and were injured that day. Four investigative reviews have occurred in the past 3.5 years to help us try to understand this senseless tragedy:

Our Virginia Beach Police Department conducted an in-depth internal investigation and shared the results publicly.

Hillard Heintze conducted an independent review. We continue to implement recommendations of this report to include efforts like Human Resources centralization and security improvements through the addition of our Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Security Division.

The City fully cooperated with the FBI. The FBI independently reviewed all known electronic data associated with the shooter.

The City continues to assist the Commission on the May 31, 2019 Virginia Beach Mass Shooting. We have answered the questions of the commission in writing and have attended their public meeting. We continue to respond to their questions related to ongoing efforts of our organization as part of this incident.

The City has willingly supported our employees and the victims’ families since that day. While not an exhaustive list of our support, the City provided the following:

Every victim’s family was offered individual meetings with our Police Department to review and discuss investigative findings.

The City established a dedicated office and staff resources committed to long-term recovery efforts for those impacted and our workforce.

The six physically injured workers have received from the City a combined $5.3M in workers compensation benefits to-date.

The estates of the 11 employees we lost that day have received from the City a combined $1.5M in workers compensation benefits.

The above funding is in addition to the kind donations the families/injured workers received from the United Way-administered charitable fund.

The VB Strong Center, established October 2019, continues to offer services into 2023 to empower and uplift those affected by May 31 in their journeys to healing and resiliency.

The City shares the families’ desire to obtain a full forensic evaluation of the recently discovered laptop that allegedly belongs to the shooter. We look forward to prompt submission of this laptop to a law enforcement agency for evaluation. We share the families’ hopes that it will shed further light on May 31, 2019.

Stay with News 3 for updates.