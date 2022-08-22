Community activist weighs in on uptick in gun violence in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va.— A community is asking, ‘how do you make it stop?’

They came together to send a message that the community has not given up on finding a solution to the problem. Gun violence in Norfolk remains a concern for many families that ended with seven people shot and four dead in two separate shootings this past week.

Community activists held a rally in Fenner Gardens to tackle a root issue in our community which is gun violence. Many residents tell us they're questioning their safety, and they want to know why gun violence keeps erupting in the city they call home.

"Right now we're at 42 homicides in our city, last year we had 61 homicides we have 4 and a half months to go," said Jason Inge a community activist.

Leading community activist wants to help turn this around.

"How we can get there now, is coming out and asking people what do they need making sure they have community-based resources. That's what's going to help prevent violence from happening in our community," said Inge.

Activist like Inge also believes poverty and illegal guns are another reason gun violence is erupting within the city but he says the Stop the Violence rallies aren't enough to tackle the issue.

"We have a city in chaos right now," said Inge.

And more violence in the city just last night.

"The young lady who was killed on Galt Street last night," said Inge.

Police found 40-year-old Marie Covington dead in the 1000 block of Galt Street. The person responsible for her death is 43-year-old Gary Morton, according to police.

Neighbors who live on Galt Street are in shock. They did not want to go on camera but told our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones it's alarming that a dead body was found right where they live.

Morton is currently at Chesapeake City Jail without bond and has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. As of now, we do not know what led up to the shooting or a motive. We have reached out to relatives of Marie Covington and are awaiting a response.

