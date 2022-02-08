Community calls for end to gun violence at vigil for man shot, killed at Portsmouth hotel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Community members and the Portsmouth Police Department came together Monday night for a vigil honoring a man who was shot at a local hotel.

David Branch was shot and killed outside the Riverwalk Inn last Wednesday.

The community is calling for an end to gun violence.

“It’s going to take a community effort for this to stop,” said community activist Barry Randall.

When police arrived at the scene on the morning of the incident, they found 40-year-old Branch dead and a woman, who had also been shot, seriously hurt.

Family members say they are heartbroken and don’t know why Branch was shot.

News 3 spoke with Branch’s sister, and she said, “He was a caring, loving person. He didn’t bother anybody. He would give anyone the shirt off his back. We’re still grieving from this. They need to clean up Portsmouth of these murders. People need to put these guns down.”

Police are looking for 32-year-old Demonte Worrell, who’s a suspect in this homicide. He’s charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities tell us they are still investigating this shooting.