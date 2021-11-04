Community delivers care package to Suffolk student attacked at school

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Hampton Roads community came together Sunday to show their support for a King's Fork Middle School student who was attacked at school.

Morgan Robinson, 11, was left with bald spots and bruises after her mother said another student threw Morgan around by her hair, repeatedly hitting her and stomping on her face. The fight was recorded on cell phone video and shared dozens of times on social media.

Morgan's mother said the fight left her daughter traumatized and depressed.

Community members dropped off a care package for Morgan on Sunday afternoon, delivering over $500 in gift cards, stuffed animals, lip gloss, nail polish, candy and balloons.

"Ultimately we wanted to show Morgan some love and encouragement and for her to know that there is a community who cares," said Armeisha Matthews, one of the women who came to drop off items for Morgan.

In addition, Dr. John B. Gordon III, superintendent of Suffolk Public Schools, announced an anti-bullying campaign at King's Fork Middle School and referenced the fight involving Morgan during a school board meeting last month.

“The one thing about cyber-bullying, the student has to live the traumatic event over and over again, and that’s something we do not want to continue,” Superintendent Gordon said. “That’s caused so much pain for one particular middle school student.”