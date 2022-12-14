Community garden in need of better watering system

NORFOLK, Va. — The Downtown Norfolk Community Garden continues to grow and provide a solution to food insecurity. Organizers are reaching out to the community for donations to help raise funds for new equipment that would help water the plants.

According to gardeners, the systems of watering plants is by hand. The church fills up large troughs with water from a hose and community members can take buckets of water from it to give to the plants.

They're now looking for a more efficient way to get the job done.

"We use approximately a thousand gallons a week, last year. Sometimes the troughs would go dry before we could fill them back up. It's a process, sort of like 'going to the well with a bucket if you will," said Jack Ferguson, Council Chairman at Freemason Street Baptist Church.

John Miller, the garden's manager, says they need better access to irrigation and has set up a GoFundMe. They hope to reach a goal of two-thousand dollars.