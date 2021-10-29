Community gathers to remember 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died from COVID-19

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk community gathered Thursday night at Hillpoint Elementary School to remember Teresa Sperry, the student who died from COVID-19 at just 10 years old.

There is now a memorial at the school for Teresa. Her mother, Nicole, sent us video she shot of the ceremony.

Friends and family gathered in the school cafeteria before making their way outside to the memorial for Teresa.

It sits beside a small flowerbed on campus, with the design showing butterflies and music notes.

Teresa passed away in late September after a five-day battle against virus. She was a fifth grader at Hillpoint Elementary.

Nicole Sperry

Her parents told News 3 she was everyone's best friend and someone who was very positive about life.

"She was just the type of friend that you always to have - no matter what. No matter who you are," Nicole told us shortly after Teresa's death.

Teresa leaves behind her mother, father and three brothers.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Related: Mom of Suffolk girl who died of COVID-19 shares support for safety measures in Chesapeake Schools