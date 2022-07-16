CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake small business was targeted by thieves, with hundreds of dollars stolen from the cash register and hundreds of dollars of damage done to the café.

The community is now rallying around Battlegrounds Coffeehouse and Grill, which has only ever had one request — that you be a good person.

Battlegrounds Coffeehouse is a small place with a big heart, where a sign outside the door reading "Be A Good Person" sets the vibes before you even walk in.

"'Be a good person.’ That whole thing is kind of like our mindset," said Kathleen McReynolds, the coffeehouse's owner.

That mindset has set the coffeehouse apart on Chesapeake's busy Battlefield Boulevard for the two years it's been open. And it's been mostly successful — especially this week, with Saturday's line stretching nearly out the door.

"It's crazy. We've been super busy, which has been awesome," McReynolds said.

After last week, things could only go up. It was last Friday when McReynolds says her staff discovered someone had broken in overnight.

“It’s sad that someone walked right past our, you know, big sign to try and spread positivity and happiness and then they do something like that," she said.

Between the $500 taken from the till and hundreds in door repairs and security upgrades, McReynolds estimates she's out about $1,000.

“It’s hard, especially now with how everything is and how expensive everything is," McReynolds said. "My staff is awesome and they work really, really hard for every penny that we make.”

It wasn't until a few days after the break-in that the word got out on social media. Someone posted about it on a Facebook page for Hampton Roads restaurants — and then the community rallied to support Battlegrounds.

The post is what Gabe Gulley says brought him over from Virginia Beach.

"[I feel] frustrated, because all they’re trying to do is support their family and then you got people out here trying to vandalize their hard-earned work," Gulley said.

And he told News 3's Anthony Sabella that now that he and his friends are here, this first visit won't be his last.

With countless new faces coming through Battlegrounds' doors, there's only one rule to follow — the one that's been on the wall since the beginning.

News 3 has learned there was a surveillance camera at the business, which the owner says helped Chesapeake Police officers track down two teenaged suspects. We've reached out to police to get that confirmed, and will update this story when we hear back.