Corn maze honors matriarch of local farm in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A massive tribute to the matriarch of a local farm in Chesapeake who died recently will soon be on display for you to see.

Ninety-three-year-old Mary Bergey died on Easter this year.

She was the matriarch and driving force behind Bergey’s Breadbasket.

The fourth generation family-run farm has a bakery, creamery, deli, petting zoo and more. It is located at Mt. Pleasant Rd.

“Mary always had a smile on her face. She worked really hard,” said Joel Bergey, Mary’s grandson and the owner of the Bergey Barnyard, which is located directly behind the store.

“She was a go-getter, a person who was very gifted but also very much in charge,” said James Harold Bergey Jr., owner of Bergey’s Breadbasket.

James goes by the name Harold and is Mary’s eldest son. She had seven kids over the span of 20 years.

“My grandfather founded Bergey's Dairy Farm in 1933,” said Harold Bergey.

They came down from Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The barnyard has all kinds of animals like cows, goats, ponies and pigs.

Joel Bergey came up with the idea to turn the corn maze this year into a tribute to his grandmother. They have been creating a maze for more than a decade, but he said he was driving and thought of the idea.

The maze reads, “Mary, thank you. We love you."

Joel said Mary was an extremely intricate and important part of the growth of the farm. He said she provided the community and her family with so much love. She passed it on to her family, who continues to run it.

He explains why he wanted to include the thank you.

“It was something that she passed on to us, her kids and grandkids, and some of us are making a living here, so thank you for passing it down. We love it,” he said.

The corn maze is about 10 acres.

“It’s as if she’s looking down on it,” said Joel.

“I think she’d be very grateful and maybe surprised about this,” said Harold.

A lover of music, she played guitar, a gift she taught her grandson.

“I was running around here out on my own and she was in the bakery making cinnamon rolls, but then we'd get together for this guitar lessons,” said Joel.

Harold said he has appreciated all the kind words people from the community have said to him about his mother. Cards from people in the community are located near the entrance to the store, along with a tribute to Mary.

“I’ve heard some people say it made them emotional,” said Joe. of the maze. "Many know what it’s like to lose someone. That resonated with people, I think.”

The corn maze is open to the public starting September 13 until October 30.

Click here for more information about the farm and tickets.