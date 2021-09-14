A look at disturbing local COVID-19 death rates among minority groups

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A News 3 investigation has revealed disturbing COVID-19 death rates among those in minority communities.

Jazmine Smith tragically lost her fiancé, Thomas Fields Junior, to COVID-19 last year. “He sent me a text message at 6:44 on the 24th and it said I love you,” said Smith.

Jazmine Smith saved the screenshots from the last conversation.

He was in Detroit and she was Hampton Roads. He got sick with COVID-19. It was the beginning of the pandemic and at first, they didn’t know what was wrong but then she said he stopped answering her phone calls and text messages.

Smith said she was unable to reach him, desperate for answers, calling hospitals and eventually found him.

“When he went to the hospital in Detroit, they did not have any rooms for him. They said he should be in ICU but they didn’t have any beds. They were literally just waiting for people to die so that he could get a room,” said Smith.

But sadly, Fields is part of the over 640,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“He never woke up. He never opened his eyes,” said Smith.

The CDC reports that minorities have suffered a disproportionate burden of COVID-19 deaths.

According to the CDC, one study of selected states and cities showed that 34% of deaths were among non-Hispanic Black people, though this group accounts for only 12% of the total U.S. population. The study was done in 2020.

News 3 looked into death rates in Virginia. Statewide, the Virginia Health Department reports that 2,961 Black people have died of COVID-19 as of early September– that’s about 25 percent of the total amount of deaths but the Black population in Virginia is about 20 percent, according to the US Census.

Dr. M. Norman Oliver is the State Health Commissioner and said the Black and Brown communities along with the rural communities across the state have been hit hard by COVID-19. He said the issue is complex but said these communities have systemic discrimination against them.

