Chesapeake mother shares story of daughter's death

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A mother who lives in Chesapeake is grieving the loss of her daughter who died from COVID-19 and other complications.

Christine Phelps says her 32-year old daughter Kathleen, also known as Katie, was living in a group home in Suffolk since 2008. Phelps described her daughter as having bipolar disorder and other psychiatric diagnoses.

“I didn’t know how to deal with that,” Phelps explained.

Phelps says Katie did not understand the serious nature of the COVID-19 virus.

“She would still say, ‘Mommy, I want to see you. I miss you.’ And I would say, ‘I know. Maybe eventually, they’ll get this virus under control and everything will be lifted, and we can see each other and visit.’”

Katie died in August. Phelps says she was not Katie’s legal guardian and was only contacted after her death.

“I miss hearing her voice on the phone and our monthly visit at Dunkin’ Donuts,” Phelps said. “All I have now is memories and pictures.”

Though it’s been just over six months since her daughter’s death and nearly a year since the pandemic started, Phelps hopes others will continue to take precautions and get the vaccine.

“Do it for your loved ones so the next person won’t get it,” added Phelps. “I will never see my daughter again because of this bad virus.”

