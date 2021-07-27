Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 surging as North Carolina set to ease restrictions

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
cooper.PNG
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 07:35:41-04

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed in recent weeks amid spread of the more contagious delta variant.

But despite the rises in cases, the state appears unlikely to implement new restrictions.

It is instead moving forward with plans to eliminate its statewide mask mandate and ease masking guidelines for high school students starting on Friday.

This has prompted concerns from teacher advocates that it may be less safe to return to work.

The latest state data shows hospitalizations have doubled in the last two weeks and the rolling average of daily new cases has increased by nearly 200%.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo