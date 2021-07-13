Watch
FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 7:51 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 07:51:50-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction.

The announcement Monday said it's not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.

The government said there have been reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.

The reports represent a tiny fraction of the nearly 13 million Americans who have received the one-dose vaccine.

The announcement said the vaccines most used in the U.S., made by Pfizer and Moderna, show no risk of the disorder.

