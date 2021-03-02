Frontline essential workers in N.C. eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday

On Tuesday Governor Cooper announced that all frontline essential workers in Group 3 can start to get the COVID-19 vaccination starting March 3.

These essential workers include but are not limited to first responders, emergency personnel like police and firefighters, manufacturing workers, grocery store employees, food and agriculture workers and clergy.

"Our frontline workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic and I'm grateful for their work," Cooper said.

Additionally, Cooper said starting March 24 some people in the next group can start to get the vaccine and that includes people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19.

North Carolina is also scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday which will increase the amount of doses available in the state.

