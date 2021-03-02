Menu

Frontline essential workers in N.C. eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a table before being utilised in Topeka, USA. The European Union’s medicines agency on Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, gave the green light to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use to fight the virus rampaging across the continent.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, FILE)
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 02, 2021
On Tuesday Governor Cooper announced that all frontline essential workers in Group 3 can start to get the COVID-19 vaccination starting March 3.

These essential workers include but are not limited to first responders, emergency personnel like police and firefighters, manufacturing workers, grocery store employees, food and agriculture workers and clergy.

"Our frontline workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic and I'm grateful for their work," Cooper said.

Additionally, Cooper said starting March 24 some people in the next group can start to get the vaccine and that includes people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19.

North Carolina is also scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday which will increase the amount of doses available in the state.

