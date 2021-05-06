Isle of Wight County to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to bedbound residents

ISLE OF WIGHT, Co., Va. - The Isle of Wight County Department of Emergency Services has announced that it will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to bedbound residents.

They will be offering these vaccinations in the Town of Smithfield, and the Town of Windsor.

Isle of Wight County Paramedics will come into the home and provide vaccines to the bedbound individual and any caretaker who may not have been vaccinated, the county said.

If you or someone you know are in need of this service, please call 757-365-6203 for more details.

