Riverside kicks off series of clinics offering free COVID-19 and flu vaccines on Peninsula

Riverside medical group is kicking off a series of clinics offering free vaccinations for both COVID-19 and the flu.

This comes as medical professionals prepare for what they call the worst flu season in years.

"This year, I would say the flu vaccine may be the most important ever," said Dr. Thomas Kayrouz, president of Riverside Medical Group. "We know it's going to be out there and people are going to be mingling more than we were last year at this time...so I would encourage everyone to get their flu shot."

The clinic kicked off in Newport News after an announcement from Dr. Anthony Fauci urging Americans to get both shots this flu season.

Dr. Kayrouz agrees, adding it's safe to get both shots at the same time.

"You can get both simultaneously," he explained. "Keep in mind you'll have to get the shot in two separate arms, and you'll have two sore arms, more than likely. But it is safe to receive both concurrently. And many people today already have."

The clinics allow area residents to get both shots in the comfort of their own car.

"We have quite a few people doing traffic control, so we get people from the highway, and we give them their forms," explained Evie Sutton, a registered nurse with Riverside Medical Group who helped organize this year's clinics. "they will out their forms so when they come to us, the clinical team, were ready to give them flu and COVID [shots]."

Riverside Medical Group is hosting 10 more clinics throughout the fall season.

A list of dates, locations and times can be found below:

Wednesday, Sept. 29 -- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Riverside Medical Offices/Newport Square

856 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News

Wednesday, Oct. 6 -- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Riverside Wellness & Fitness Center – Peninsula

12650 Jefferson Ave., Newport News

Saturday, Oct. 9 -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverside Medical Office Building – Hampton

850 Enterprise Parkway, Hampton

Wednesday, Oct. 13 -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

7519 Hospital Dr., Gloucester

Wednesday, Oct. 20 -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg

1500 Commonwealth Ave., Williamsburg

Saturday, Oct. 23 -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverside Cancer Care Center (on the campus of Riverside Regional Medical Center)

12100 Warwick Blvd., Newport News

Wednesday, Oct. 27 -- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Riverside Family Medicine at the Brentwood Medical Center

10510 Jefferson Ave., Newport News

Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverside Primary Care Community Clinic/Community Free Clinic of Newport News

727 25th St., Newport News

Saturday, Nov. 6 -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverside Medical Office Building – Hampton

850 Enterprise Parkway, Hampton

Thursday, Oct. 28 -- 9 a.m. to noon

No COVID vaccines

Eastern Shore Family Medicine

10085 William F. Bernart Circle, Nassawadox

Tuesday, Nov. 2 -- 9 a.m. to noon

Riverside Shore Medical Center at Metompkin

17385 Lankford Highway, Parksley

Click here to view our COVID-19 vaccination guide