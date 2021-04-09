Sentara launches COVID-19 vaccine clinic self-scheduling website

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sentara Healthcare is launching a new website to help patients and community members find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Anyone who is 16 or older can quickly view and self-schedule their appointment at Sentara-hosted vaccine clinics.

Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis, and the clinic schedule will be updated each week.

You must schedule an appointment to guarantee a vaccine. Walk-ins will only be accepted if there is extra vaccine supply on site.

To sign up, click here or call the Sentara Vaccine Scheduling Call Center at 1-833-887-6943.