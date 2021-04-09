Watch
Sentara launches COVID-19 vaccine clinic self-scheduling website

Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sentara Healthcare is launching a new website to help patients and community members find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Anyone who is 16 or older can quickly view and self-schedule their appointment at Sentara-hosted vaccine clinics.

Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis, and the clinic schedule will be updated each week.

You must schedule an appointment to guarantee a vaccine. Walk-ins will only be accepted if there is extra vaccine supply on site.

To sign up, click here or call the Sentara Vaccine Scheduling Call Center at 1-833-887-6943.

