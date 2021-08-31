Hampton health officials warn COVID-19 is spreading faster, causing more illness

HAMPTON, Va. - Peninsula health officials are warning the public that the coronavirus is spreading faster and causing more illness locally.

Hampton is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases which has been documented by the Virginia Department of Health this month. Health officials said data shows both characteristics of the Delta variant have been present which means there has been faster spread and more serious illnesses.

There were 1,533 new COVID-19 cases in Hampton in August which is an increase of more than 500% from July. The two-month increase from June to August was more than 1600%, Peninsula health officials said.

The number of Hampton residents admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 (or suspected COVID-19), spiked to 74 — just one shy of the peak of 75 people in December of 2020 which was before the COVID-19 vaccine was widely available.

Health officials said "Looking at rates adjusted for population (7-day average of new cases per 100,000 people), Hampton’s rate of 50 cases is higher than the statewide rate of 37.3 cases. It’s the second-highest rate in the region, behind Newport News at 54.4."

Most localities in the region are also higher than the state average, including Poquoson, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, James City County, and York County. Those cases are mostly among people who are not fully vaccinated.

The health department reported that statewide, as of Aug. 21, the percentage of vaccinated people who have developed COVID-19, been hospitalized, or died from the disease remains below 1%.

Health officials are reminding residents that the COVID-19 vaccine is available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and the health department.

