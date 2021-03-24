Hampton Roads makes up 22% of Virginia's COVID-19 daily cases, gives 15% of state's total vaccines reported since Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 608,704 total cases, 476,936 of which are confirmed and 131,768 are probable. There are 10,143 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,503 being confirmed and 1,640 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,470, and deaths are up by 6 since Tuesday.

A total of 6,356,719 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 3,226,713 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 77,295 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

Due to COVID-19 numbers looking better in the state since January, Gov. Northam announced that some restrictions on Virginia's group gathering numbers and event sizes to be eased starting April 1.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 810 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 219 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 973 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 89 more hospitalizations from Tuesday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 26,037.

219 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

131 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 725 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,921 in the state - that's 25% usage.

49,850 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: