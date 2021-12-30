Hampton University first 2 weeks of semester to be taught remotely due to COVID-19

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton University follows other local universities in adjusting or delaying the start of the spring semester due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, school officials announced that due to the omicron variant canceling many flights, altering travel plans, and bringing breakthrough cases.

Hampton University clases will now begin classes remotely instead on inperson on January 10. The first two weeks of classes will be conducted remotely on Blackboard and Zoom.

New students should arrive as scheduled on January 5 and will be able to move into residence halls after taking COVID-19 test.

Testing for new students will begin at 9 a.m. in Holland Hall.

Continuing students were emailed on December 20 with a date and time to test for COVID – 19. All students must be tested on campus in Holland Hall no later than 5 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022. Reminder emails will be sent this week.

School officials ask everyone to please continue to be safe by wearing face coverings and practice social distancing.

