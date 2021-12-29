Norfolk State University changing start date, requiring boosters amid COVID-19 spike

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University has announced that the start of the spring semester will be pushed back due to COVID-19 case spikes.

The university is expected to send students detailed information by Wednesday evening regarding move-in and testing.

NSU announced that classes will now begin on January 18. Move-in for on-campus students begins January 12 through January 16.

Essential employees will still return to work on January 3 but may be on a modified schedule. Starting January 10, all employees are being required to return to normal in-person shifts and operating hours.

NSU is required boosters. All students, staff, and faculty are required to show proof of receiving a booster shot no later than February 4, 2022. If not eligible to receive a booster shot until after February 4, proof of the booster shot will be needed at a later time.

According to Norfolk State University, those who have already have vaccination exemptions for medical or religious reasons are also exempt from this requirement and will have ongoing testing.

Stan Donaldson, the Director of Media Relations says the university has a designated COVID-19 task force.

