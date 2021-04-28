Hampton VA union members honor colleagues, veterans lost to COVID-19

HAMPTON, Va. - Hundreds of Department of Veterans Affairs union members from the American Federation of Government Employees’ National VA Council, the union representing over 265,000 VA workers will join together in a Workers Memorial Day Action on Wednesday, April 28.

Workers in cities across the country, including AFGE Local 2828, will assemble to honor the lives of VA workers and veterans lost to COVID-19, fight for better workplace protections, and demand a fair contract.

According to the local chapter, "this moment of VA worker solidarity comes just days after AFGE NVAC members joined United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough in launching the union’s first-ever virtual Health and Safety Conference, with the goal of giving VA workers nationwide the opportunity to voice their most pressing concerns, including—but not limited to—their need for reliable access to hot water, workplace violence and gun safety measures, stronger veteran suicide prevention programs, access to telework and telemedicine and adequate staffing. "

According to the AFGE Local 2828, 139 VA employees have died from COVID-19.

Union members will gather on Wednesday afternoon at the Hampton VA Center on Emancipation Dr.

Other rallies and petition deliveries are taking place across the country in Milwaukee, Leavenworth, St. Louis, North Las Vegas, Chillicothe, Minneapolis, Hampton, Poplar Bluff, and Riverside—among others.