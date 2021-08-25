Local healthcare organizations announce COVID-19 vaccine requirements for all Hampton Roads employees

NORFOLK, Va. - Sentara Healthcare, Bon Secours, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Health System, and Riverside Health System announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for all employees beginning in the fall.

This gives employees eight weeks to become fully vaccinated now that the FDA has approved at least one of the vaccines.

The Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare network includes 12 acute care hospitals, 10 nursing centers and an assisted living facility across Virginia and North Carolina, while Bon Secours has four Hampton Roads-area locations.

Most healthcare organizations will require employees to be vaccinated by October 18, 2021.

Bon Secours announced that it plans to require all associates and providers physically based in Hampton Roads to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Bon Secours, an effective date for the vaccine requirements has not been determined at this time, but it will most likely be in the fall.

"Bon Secours is in agreement with all Hampton Roads health care organizations that announced they have each expanded their employee vaccination policies to include the expectation that all team members will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Bon Secours said in a statement, adding that the decision is based on "firm belief, grounded in scientific evidence" that the vaccine's benefits outweigh its potential risks.

The local healthcare systems is a growing number of hospitals, health systems and employers requiring vaccination requirements for employees as the Delta variant causes surging COVID-19 cases across the United States.

Earlier in August, the Biden administration announced that nursing home staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for facilities to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

“We applaud Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Health System, Riverside Health System and Sentara Healthcare for taking this important step in the name of public health and safety,” said Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “Virginia hospitals and health systems have helped lead the way on vaccination efforts in the Commonwealth, having collectively administered more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since December 2020, including thousands of shots given to health care professionals.”

