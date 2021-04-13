Watch
Local list of Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic updates amid pause

2007 Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
HIALEAH, FL - AUGUST 08: Barbara Dale, a school nurse, prepares an immunization needle for a child August 8, 2007 in Hialeah, Florida. The free immunization is part of the Miami-Dade County Health Department's program to help children heading back to school. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Johnson & Johnson says it's identified a 'lead candidate' for COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:09:53-04

News 3 is taking action to help you navigate vaccination clinics as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is paused. All information below is coming from city and state officials.

James City County
The city acknowledges concerns around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and is working on an alternate plan for the Greater Williamsburg Clinic being held April 14. The clinic has not been canceled and more information is to come.

Elizabeth City, NC
The Albemarle Regional Health Services has canceled the Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics scheduled for April 14-16, in Currituck, Hertford, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties. Until ARHS receives an OK to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, they encourage residents to get one of the available vaccines.

ARHS is still accepting appointments for Moderna first dose vaccines at each of their local health departments.
The 2nd dose Moderna Vaccination Clinic will continue at the Perquimans County Recreation Department on Thursday, April 15, 1-3pm.

News 3 will continue to update this list as we receive information from different cities.

