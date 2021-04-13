Local list of Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic updates amid pause

News 3 is taking action to help you navigate vaccination clinics as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is paused. All information below is coming from city and state officials.

James City County

The city acknowledges concerns around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and is working on an alternate plan for the Greater Williamsburg Clinic being held April 14. The clinic has not been canceled and more information is to come.

Elizabeth City, NC

The Albemarle Regional Health Services has canceled the Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics scheduled for April 14-16, in Currituck, Hertford, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties. Until ARHS receives an OK to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, they encourage residents to get one of the available vaccines.

ARHS is still accepting appointments for Moderna first dose vaccines at each of their local health departments.

The 2nd dose Moderna Vaccination Clinic will continue at the Perquimans County Recreation Department on Thursday, April 15, 1-3pm.

News 3 will continue to update this list as we receive information from different cities.