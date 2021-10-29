New CDC study shows vaccination offers higher protection than previous COVID-19 infection

The CDC published new science that shows that vaccination offers higher protection against COVID-19 than antibodies from a previous infection.

In a study examining more than 7,000 people across nine states who were hospitalized with COVID-19, the CDC found that those who were unvaccinated and had a recent infection were five times more likely to have COVID-19 than those who were recently vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.

According to the CDC, vaccination can provide a higher, more robust and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from COVID-19 hospitalization than infection alone for at least six months.

“We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of COVID-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. "This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating the protection of vaccines against severe disease from COVID-19.

"The best way to stop COVID-19, including the emergence of variants, is with widespread COVID-19 vaccination and with disease prevention actions such as mask-wearing, washing hands often, physical distancing and staying home when sick."

The study was conducted across 187 hospitals. To view the full study, click here.

The CDC continues to recommend everyone 12 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19.

