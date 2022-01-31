Newport News COVID-19 testing center now accepting walk-ins

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Starting Monday, the VDH COVID-19 testing center in Newport News will now accept walk-ins.

The center at 13875 Warwick Boulevard now accepts walk-ins and is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Tests are available for those 3 months of age and older. Appointments are still recommended if you want to be served faster.

To schedule an appointment, visit click here and type 23602 into the zip code field.

The Peninsula Health District is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing event on Thursday, February 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

The following locations have free N95 masks from the federal government:

East End Physicians, 1033 28th Street, Newport News, VA 23607 – 757-952-2160

48th Street Physicians, 4714 Marshall Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607 – 757-380-8709

Warwick Boulevard Physicians, 9294 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23607 – 757-223-7001

Vaccines or boosters are also available at the VDH Community Vaccination Center in Newport News, at the same site as the testing center (13875 Warwick Boulevard). Testing is conducted under the tent and vaccines and boosters are administered in the building.

The center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. (the last shots are administered at 7:30 p.m.). Walk-ins are accepted.