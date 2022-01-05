Watch
Newport News, Norfolk vaccination centers to reopen Wednesday with new hours

Posted at 7:49 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 19:49:46-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health is set to reopen all of its Community Vaccination Centers on Wednesday with new hours.

All CVCs, except the Fredericksburg site, will open with new regular hours as follows:

  • Newport News: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Norfolk: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Monday and Tuesday, the VDH made the decision to close the centers out of caution due to the severe weather. Individuals who cannot get to CVC sites early on Wednesday or who cannot keep appointments can reschedule by clicking here.

To find a vaccine or an appointment at a CVC or another location near you, call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Walk-ins are welcome at the CVCs, but appointments are strongly encouraged to avoid extended wait times.

