Newport News vaccination center at Sherwood Shopping Center to close as demand for vaccine decreases

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News community vaccination site will shut down this Saturday as demand for vaccines decreases.

Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts announced that the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) located at the Sherwood Shopping Center, 3785 Warwick Blvd, is set to cease operations on Saturday.

Health officials say as more people are fully vaccinated and the vaccine is widely available, the demand has decreased.

VDH will now focus on its mobile program to provide vaccines in areas where access is limited. The CVC at Military Circle in Norfolk also shut down and transitioned to mobile vaccination.

6,500 shots have been administered at the Sherwood CVC since its opening.

“We were pleased to be a partner of the VDH Community Vaccination Center at Sherwood Shopping Center. Our COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue at the Victoria and J. Clyde Morris sites and through the use of regional mobile units and the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts Covid-19 Outreach Strike Team.”

CVCs at Hampton Health District, 3130 Victoria Blvd, and at Peninsula Health District, 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, are still open.

Appointments, which are encouraged, are available Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To schedule, call 757-594-8482. Walk-ins are accepted.

For community vaccination events, click here.

