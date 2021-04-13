North Carolina pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses after federal recommendation

North Carolina has now decided to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the following statement on Tuesday, "Our primary concern is the health and safety of all North Carolinians. Out of an abundance of caution, we are following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC and have paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until we learn more. The safety system in place is working as it should."

Officials said if you have an appointment for Pfizer or Moderna to go to your appointment as planned. If you have an appointment for Johnson & Johnson vaccine your appointment will be re-scheduled.

This comes after the FDA and the CDC recommended a pause of the J & J vaccine "out of an abundance of caution." In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the FDA said it was recommending a pause after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

Virginia also announced that they will follow the recommendation and pause J & J vaccine doses as well.

