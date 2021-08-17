Watch
North Carolina reports 3,575 daily COVID-19 cases with a 13.5% positivity rate

Posted at 12:40 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 12:40:09-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 952,598 PCR positive cases and 173,389 antigen positive cases, 2,828 people hospitalized and 13,895 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 3,575 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 15,102,574 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

8/16/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,125,9873,57513,895152,82817713.50%15,102,57429,454
BERTIE COUNTY1,8964460
CAMDEN COUNTY734260
CHOWAN COUNTY1,6363370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,7776170
DARE COUNTY2,70623100
GATES COUNTY8003130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,2216650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9995610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,6629870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,1132110
LOCAL TOTALS18,544633530
