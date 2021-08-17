North Carolina reports 3,575 daily COVID-19 cases with a 13.5% positivity rate

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 952,598 PCR positive cases and 173,389 antigen positive cases, 2,828 people hospitalized and 13,895 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 3,575 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 15,102,574 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: