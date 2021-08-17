North Carolina reports 3,575 daily COVID-19 cases with a 13.5% positivity rate

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 952,598 PCR positive cases and 173,389 antigen positive cases, 2,828 people hospitalized and 13,895 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 3,575 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 15,102,574 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|8/16/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,125,987
|3,575
|13,895
|15
|2,828
|177
|13.50%
|15,102,574
|29,454
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,896
|4
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|734
|2
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,636
|3
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,777
|6
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,706
|23
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|800
|3
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,221
|6
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,999
|5
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,662
|9
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,113
|2
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|18,544
|63
|353
|0