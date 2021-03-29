Menu

North Carolina reports 5,305 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths since Friday

Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 14:27:53-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state on Monday. The data represents three days worth of information as North Carolina does not update their website over the weekend.

As of Monday, there are now 787,524 PCR positive cases and 123,309 antigen positive cases, 873 people hospitalized and 12,085 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,305 new total cases and 57 additional deaths from Friday, March 26.

A total of 11,282,753 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS910,8335,30512,08557873-605.70%
BERTIE COUNTY1,6963431
CAMDEN COUNTY619-150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,394-1220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4573150
DARE COUNTY1,9852180
GATES COUNTY7011120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0002630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,781638-1
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,18111791
PERQUIMANS COUNTY941190
LOCAL TOTALS15,755462941

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

