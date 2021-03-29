North Carolina reports 5,305 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state on Monday. The data represents three days worth of information as North Carolina does not update their website over the weekend.

As of Monday, there are now 787,524 PCR positive cases and 123,309 antigen positive cases, 873 people hospitalized and 12,085 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,305 new total cases and 57 additional deaths from Friday, March 26.

A total of 11,282,753 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 910,833 5,305 12,085 57 873 -60 5.70% BERTIE COUNTY 1,696 3 43 1 CAMDEN COUNTY 619 -1 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,394 -1 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,457 3 15 0 DARE COUNTY 1,985 21 8 0 GATES COUNTY 701 1 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,000 2 63 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,781 6 38 -1 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,181 11 79 1 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 941 1 9 0 LOCAL TOTALS 15,755 46 294 1

