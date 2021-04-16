North Carolina reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 811,179 PCR positive cases and 132,514 antigen positive cases, 1,064 people hospitalized and 12,387 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,475 new total cases and 28 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 2,475 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 943,693 2,475 12,387 28 1,064 44 5.50% BERTIE COUNTY 1,718 3 43 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 634 0 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,413 3 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,487 4 15 0 DARE COUNTY 2,036 4 8 0 GATES COUNTY 719 5 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,044 2 63 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,835 1 39 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,234 4 80 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 961 5 9 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,081 31 296 0

