North Carolina reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day

Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 16, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 811,179 PCR positive cases and 132,514 antigen positive cases, 1,064 people hospitalized and 12,387 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,475 new total cases and 28 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 2,475 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS943,6932,47512,387281,064445.50%
BERTIE COUNTY1,7183430
CAMDEN COUNTY634050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4133220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4874150
DARE COUNTY2,036480
GATES COUNTY7195120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0442630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8351390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2344800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY961590
LOCAL TOTALS16,081312960

