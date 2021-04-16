North Carolina reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 811,179 PCR positive cases and 132,514 antigen positive cases, 1,064 people hospitalized and 12,387 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,475 new total cases and 28 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 2,475 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|943,693
|2,475
|12,387
|28
|1,064
|44
|5.50%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,718
|3
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|634
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,413
|3
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,487
|4
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,036
|4
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|719
|5
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,044
|2
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,835
|1
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,234
|4
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|961
|5
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,081
|31
|296
|0