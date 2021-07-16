Watch
North Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 536 as state reports more than 1K new cases

Posted at 12:21 PM, Jul 16, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 868,342 PCR positive cases and 154,534 antigen positive cases, 536 people hospitalized and 13,523 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 1,023 new total cases and 4 new deaths from Thursday.

A total of 14,068,960 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,022,8761,02313,5234
BERTIE COUNTY1,8000450
CAMDEN COUNTY696060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5142350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5961160
DARE COUNTY2,2515100
GATES COUNTY7521130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1201640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9012610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4691871
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0340110
LOCAL TOTALS17,133133481
