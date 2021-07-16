North Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 536 as state reports more than 1K new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 868,342 PCR positive cases and 154,534 antigen positive cases, 536 people hospitalized and 13,523 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 1,023 new total cases and 4 new deaths from Thursday.

A total of 14,068,960 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: