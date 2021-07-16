North Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 536 as state reports more than 1K new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 868,342 PCR positive cases and 154,534 antigen positive cases, 536 people hospitalized and 13,523 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 1,023 new total cases and 4 new deaths from Thursday.
A total of 14,068,960 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,022,876
|1,023
|13,523
|4
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,800
|0
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|696
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,514
|2
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,596
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,251
|5
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|752
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,120
|1
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,901
|2
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,469
|1
|87
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,034
|0
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,133
|13
|348
|1