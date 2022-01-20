Number of daily COVID-19 related deaths and cases see increases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,434,686 total cases, 1,025,033 of which are confirmed and 409,653 are probable. There are 15,853 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,233 being confirmed and 2,620 being probable. The case numbers are up by 14,803, and deaths are up by 18 since Wednesday.

A total of 11,960,682 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 14,517,113 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,920 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 3,742 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 126 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,868 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

635 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

86,282 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.