Once FDA fully approves COVID-19 vaccine, William & Mary will require vaccination

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The College of William & Mary has announced updates to their COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

The college said that once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given full biologics license approval of at least one vaccine product, it will require vaccination for students and employees.

The announcement said that W&M has concluded that full vaccination is in the best interests of the health of their community.

Additionally, the college said, "W&M will ensure appropriate religious and health exemptions, consistent with the university's usual practices and policies. Individuals already vaccinated with FDA-approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) vaccines will not need to re-vaccinate unless boosters are recommended for efficacy."

In the interim, to maximize in-person learning and living at William & Mary this fall, while prioritizing safety, the following guidelines will apply:

All students, faculty and staff intending to participate in in-person activities in Fall 2021 must provide proof of their FDA-approved EUA vaccination status by July 15, 2021.

All those who do not provide proof of full vaccination will be required to be tested prior to arrival and at minimum once a week upon return to campus, to mitigate transmission of COVID-19. Specialized activities and working conditions may require more frequent testing, as warranted, based on the recommendations of our Public Health Advisory Team.

W&M said to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination you can upload photos of the vaccination card you received when you were administered the vaccine. Kallaco Health & Technology has introduced the ability to upload proof in the Kallaco portal.

