Sentara Healthcare provides updates on COVID-19 vaccination policy as deadline for employee vaccinations passes

NORFOLK, Va. - Sentara Healthcare announced Thursday that 94 percent of its employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received an approved exemption in keeping with the healthcare system's vaccine requirement.

An additional 3 percent of employees have received their first dose and are progressing toward full vaccination, Sentara said. The final 3 percent of employees have records that don't reflect a vaccination or approved exemption, including some employees on family or medical leave.

The healthcare system's policy states that employees not in compliance with the vaccination policy will "move forward with [Sentara's] standard disciplinary process," which will begin enforcement Thursday, October 21.

Separation from employment is the final step in the disciplinary process, which according to Sentara will end when an unvaccinated team member receives the COVID-19 vaccine or an approved exemption.

Unvaccinated employees will be required to wear additional personal protective equipment consistent with CDC guidelines.

“We are most appreciative of our team members who embraced the importance of this safety standard and received a COVID-19 vaccine or an approved exemption,” said Michael Gentry, Chief Operating Officer for Sentara Healthcare and the Sentara COVID-19 Task Force Executive Leader. “It is also critical that we reassure our community we are safely caring for you and your loved ones.”