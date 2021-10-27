Smartphones add feature to store COVID-19 vaccination cards in digital wallet

Is your COVID-19 vaccination card too big to fit in your wallet? Well, what about your phone's wallet?

Thanks to recent Apple and Android software updates, there's a new tool that can be scanned to prove your vaccination status at stores, restaurants and more: a QR code.

Here's how it works. If you're already vaccinated, visit the Virginia Department of Health's website here and enter your name, birth date and zip code. There, you'll get a copy of your vaccination record and a scannable code that can be saved to your phone gallery, printed out or stored in your phone's wallet.

For iPhone users, you'll want to use the health app option. Scroll down and choose that option, and you're set. One more click will save it to your digital wallet.

If you're on Android, there's a button to save it to your phone. This saves it to Google Pay, but you don't have to be a Google Pay user — that's just where the card is stored.

Or you can create a shortcut that lives on your home screen.

There are big benefits to using the QR code. Since it is digitally signed by the health department, it can't be altered or forged. Plus, the information can only be shared if you choose to do it.

To view or print your vaccination record in North Carolina, click here.