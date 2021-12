VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach restaurant has temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Heirloom restaurant announced Monday that they will remain closed until January 11 after careful consideration.

On December 23, Heirloom announced a temporary two-day closure after they learned of a positive COVID-19 test among employees.

This news comes as COVID-19 cases rise across the country. On Monday, the VDH reported over 18K new cases over the holiday weekend and an additional 25 deaths.

