Virginia Department of Health adds QR codes to COVID-19 vaccination records

The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that QR codes will be added to Virginia COVID-19 vaccination records as a quick and easy way to show proof of vaccination.

The technology will allow anyone to show proof of vaccination with a digital or printed QR code instead of a paper card, and without the need for an app. According to the VDH, the code contains the same information as paper records, but offers greater security in that it cannot be altered or forged.

The VDH says Virginia is now the fifth U.S. state to adopt the SMART Health format for QR codes.

QR codes are available to anyone whose vaccination record includes a working phone number and is in the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS). Nearly all doses administered in Virginia are reported to VIIS, including pharmacies, physician offices, health department clinics, federally qualified health centers, and community vaccination centers.

Some doses administered outside Virginia to Virginia residents may be in VIIS, but doses administered directly by federal agencies such as the Department of Defense or Department of Veterans Affairs are not reported to VIIS.

A person whose record cannot be retrieved automatically may call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) for assistance.

To obtain a free vaccination record with a QR code, click here.