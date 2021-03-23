Virginia reports 1,267 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up over 23% of statewide daily increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 607,234 total cases, 476,123 of which are confirmed and 131,111 are probable. There are 10,137 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,497 being confirmed and 1,640 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,267, and deaths are up by 10 since Monday.
A total of 6,337,388 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 3,149,418 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 26,228 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
Due to COVID-19 numbers looking better in the state since January, Gov. Northam announced that some restrictions on Virginia's group gathering numbers and event sizes to be eased starting April 1.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 872 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 163 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,035 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 35 more hospitalizations from Monday.
The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,948.
225 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
135 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 841 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,920 in the state - that's 29% usage.
49,804 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|607,234
|1,267
|25,948
|128
|10,137
|10
|3,149,418
|26,228
|5.60%
|ACCOMACK
|2,688
|3
|195
|0
|37
|0
|14,631
|60
|8.40%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|19,191
|41
|894
|4
|266
|1
|72,817
|311
|9.90%
|FRANKLIN
|1,040
|2
|52
|0
|28
|0
|2,972
|19
|8.20%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|2,006
|5
|54
|0
|45
|0
|15,177
|125
|HAMPTON
|9,283
|46
|321
|1
|150
|3
|41,118
|408
|14.20%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|2,833
|7
|125
|0
|58
|0
|15,408
|77
|8.20%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|4,127
|3
|136
|0
|69
|0
|42,342
|101
|8.70%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|569
|3
|20
|0
|12
|0
|4,692
|17
|NEWPORT NEWS
|12,337
|34
|346
|5
|203
|0
|51,029
|529
|8.70%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|15,781
|43
|880
|11
|233
|2
|53,323
|252
|8.90%
|NORTHAMPTON
|734
|0
|75
|0
|34
|0
|7,262
|16
|8.40%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|783
|5
|20
|0
|16
|0
|5,583
|25
|PORTSMOUTH
|8,177
|20
|616
|0
|164
|0
|21,741
|102
|10.40%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,892
|1
|50
|0
|52
|0
|6,287
|29
|8.20%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|7,230
|8
|415
|2
|174
|0
|28,142
|143
|8.20%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|32,516
|51
|1,387
|17
|358
|0
|142,664
|734
|8.30%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|593
|9
|24
|0
|11
|0
|5,444
|29
|8.70%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|3,345
|14
|56
|0
|50
|0
|26,885
|167
|8.70%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|125,125
|295
|5,666
|40
|1960
|6
|557,517
|3,144
|9.63%
|(Local Average)