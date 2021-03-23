Virginia reports 1,267 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up over 23% of statewide daily increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 607,234 total cases, 476,123 of which are confirmed and 131,111 are probable. There are 10,137 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,497 being confirmed and 1,640 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,267, and deaths are up by 10 since Monday.

A total of 6,337,388 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 3,149,418 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 26,228 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

Due to COVID-19 numbers looking better in the state since January, Gov. Northam announced that some restrictions on Virginia's group gathering numbers and event sizes to be eased starting April 1.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 872 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 163 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,035 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 35 more hospitalizations from Monday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,948.

225 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

135 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 841 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,920 in the state - that's 29% usage.

49,804 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 607,234 1,267 25,948 128 10,137 10 3,149,418 26,228 5.60% ACCOMACK 2,688 3 195 0 37 0 14,631 60 8.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 19,191 41 894 4 266 1 72,817 311 9.90% FRANKLIN 1,040 2 52 0 28 0 2,972 19 8.20% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,006 5 54 0 45 0 15,177 125 HAMPTON 9,283 46 321 1 150 3 41,118 408 14.20% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,833 7 125 0 58 0 15,408 77 8.20% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,127 3 136 0 69 0 42,342 101 8.70% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 569 3 20 0 12 0 4,692 17 NEWPORT NEWS 12,337 34 346 5 203 0 51,029 529 8.70% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 15,781 43 880 11 233 2 53,323 252 8.90% NORTHAMPTON 734 0 75 0 34 0 7,262 16 8.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 783 5 20 0 16 0 5,583 25 PORTSMOUTH 8,177 20 616 0 164 0 21,741 102 10.40% SOUTHAMPTON 1,892 1 50 0 52 0 6,287 29 8.20% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,230 8 415 2 174 0 28,142 143 8.20% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 32,516 51 1,387 17 358 0 142,664 734 8.30% WILLIAMSBURG 593 9 24 0 11 0 5,444 29 8.70% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,345 14 56 0 50 0 26,885 167 8.70% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 125,125 295 5,666 40 1960 6 557,517 3,144 9.63% (Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

